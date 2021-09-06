Dell OptiPlex 3080 10th-Gen. i5 Micro Desktop PC for $639
Dell Technologies · 18 hrs ago
Dell OptiPlex 3080 10th-Gen. i5 Micro Desktop PC
$639 $1,099
free shipping

That's $460 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i5-10500T 2.30GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s219daco3080mffus
  • Published 18 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
1 comment
hptn
which is it? i3 or i5.
14 hr 14 min ago

