- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s008o3080mffusbn
Apply coupon code "OPTIPLEX45" to a selection of over 80 desktops, dropping starting prices to $115.
- Alternatively, coupon code "SAVE30NOW" takes 30% off any other in-stock item.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3000 MT Haswell i3 Desktop PC for $114.95 ($94 off).
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Get a desktop as low as $95 by applying coupon code "WINTERBLAST3020".
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3020 MT Core i3-4150 3.5GHz Haswell Dual-Core Desktop PC with 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD for
$95 after code ($95 off)$104.50 ($105 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "WINTERBLAST7050" to save on a range of configurations.
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7050 Skylake i7 MFF Desktop PC for $339.50 plus $21.99 s&h after coupon ($340 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cai153w10p2c258lc
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- Warranty information isn't available.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB1C13001
Save on a selection of Dell and Alienware desktops, laptops, and all-in-one computers.
- $50 off $499 via EXTRA50
- $100 off $999 via EXTRA100
- $150 off $1,499 via EXTRA150
- Pictured is the Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen. Core i3 13.3" Laptop for $715.39 via "EXTRA50" ($135 off).
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4001
