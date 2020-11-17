New
Dell Technologies · 54 mins ago
Dell Latitude 7400 Whiskey Lake i5 14" Laptop
$879 $2,184
free shipping

It's a savings of $1,305 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core I5-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s054l740014usbf
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Black Friday Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 59% -- $879 Buy Now