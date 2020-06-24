New
Dell Technologies · 48 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3500 Whiskey Lake i3 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$499 $549
Apply coupon code "BIZLT499" for a savings of $50 off, it's $110 under our mention from May, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 8th gen Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • 15.6" (1920x1080) anti-glare display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s044l350015us
  • Code "BIZLT499"
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
expired
Dell Technologies · 1 mo ago
Dell Latitude 3500 Whiskey Lake i3 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$609 $1,113
It's a $60 drop in the last two weeks and a total savings of $504. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 8th-gen Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" (1920x1080) anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s044l350015us
