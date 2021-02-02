It's $30 under our mention from October, $575 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: ctos009l341014us
Apply code "2021FEBDEAL2" to get this deal. Prices start at $549 after discount. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
That's a savings of $150 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Order online to pickup at select locations.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
Apply coupon code "LTXPS151" to get this deal and take $459 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) OLED display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $12 under our December mention, $232 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $538.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Score big savings on select ThinkPad laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad L390 i3 Whiskey Lake 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $658.99 ($948 off).
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Save $600 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
It's $535 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron 4205U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
- Model: cav5880w10ps04b5
That's $922 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, & 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
It's $327 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use coupon code "2021FEBDEAL1" and drop starting prices to $394. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
It's $260 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
