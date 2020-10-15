New
Dell Technologies
Dell Latitude 3410 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop
$779 $1,420
It's the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: ctos009l341014us
