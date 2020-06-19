It's $522 under list, $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" (1366x768) HD anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s062l340014us
It's $220 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i5491-5534SLV
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $421 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
That's $30 under our mention from last month and a savings of $585 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104b
That's $900 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $150.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Save an extra $10 off $119, $50 off $499, and $100 off $999 or more on select laptops with code "BUYSAVEMORE". Shop Now at Lenovo
This recently-released model is $294 less than B&H Photo Video charges. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Coupon code "STAND4SMALL" will get this price.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI 2.0
- 1 USB Type-C
- 5ms response time
- Height adjustable
- Tilt & swivel
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
Save at least $24. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 8 ms response time
- VGA DisplayPort
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E2720H
That's $185 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3583-5763BLK
