Dell Technologies · 45 mins ago
Dell Latitude 3310 Whiskey Lake i5 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop
$749 $1,528
free shipping

It's $779 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • functions as tablet or laptop
  • Model: s007l33102n113us
