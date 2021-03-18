New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 42 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 3880 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$490 $660
It's $40 below our mention from last September, $170 off now, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD; 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Model: I3880-5944BLK-PUS
