It's $40 below our mention from last September, $170 off now, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
- Model: I3880-5944BLK-PUS
That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year parts and labor warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: E410MA-OH24
Save on office chairs, desks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Treswell Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair in Brown for $119.99 ( $140 off).
Shop discounted crayons, pens, binders, paper, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Crayola Crayons Assorted Colors 24-Pack for $1.25 ($1 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free next day shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Apply coupon code "BIZDT299" to save $414 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the lowest price we've seen & a savings of $260. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $357 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $10 under our January mention, $418 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
