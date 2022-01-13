That's $190 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: 5641BLK-PUS
-
Expires in 6 hr
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes 11 Pro license)
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
It's $210 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i5-6300U 3GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14.6" (1366x768) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 680392814210
It's $764 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11390H 3.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GBB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro License)
Save on laptops, monitors, all-in-ones, and various accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $1,229.50 ($1,230 off).
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "NEWYEARC13YOGA" to take $680 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on over 40 desks, chairs, shelves, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- pictured is the Brenton Studio Radley Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $109.99 ($110 off)
- Members get 15% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Shop standing desks from $290, executive chairs starting at $130, corner desks as low as $235, task chairs from $75, file cabinets beginning at $180, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Members get 10% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Many items receive free delivery; otherwise, choose store pickup to avoid the shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $125 ($135 off).
Check out deals on laptops, mice, printers, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $449.99 ($170 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 31.5" 2560x1440 LCD
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: S3222DGM
It's $469 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold the Max Mart via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10310U 1.7GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 12.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
You'd pay around the same for a mere 16GB RAM version elsewhere. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- It's backed by a 1-year Dell warranty.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700T 2.8GHz quad-core processor
- 32GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|22%
|--
|$660
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register