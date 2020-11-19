It's a savings of $50 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice lake CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 12GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows OS
- Model: i3593-5081BLK-PUS
Expires 11/19/2020
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $114 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $216 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 InfinityEdge touch display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Coupon code "4421020" cuts it to $120 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- 14" LCD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
Save on a wide range of laptops and desktops, plus find deals on printers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
That's the best price we could find by $110 and a great deal on a chair with a mesh design. Buy Now at Costco
- Fully Adjustable Armrests
- Maximum Load Weight is 300 lbs
- Pneumatic Height Adjustment with Swivel
That's $29 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $13.50 extra.
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- Up to 20-hour battery life
- Noise-rejecting dual microphone
- Includes carrying case, USB cable and 3.5 mm audio cable
- Model: 759944
That's the best price we could find by $176. Buy Now at Costco
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF114" to save. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most retailers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
