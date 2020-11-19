New
Costco · 58 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 3000 10th Gen. i5. 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop
$550 for members $600
$10 shipping

It's a savings of $50 under list price. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice lake CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 12GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Windows OS
  • Model: i3593-5081BLK-PUS
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/19/2020
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Costco Dell
Core i5 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Costco 8% -- $550 Buy Now