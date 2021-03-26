New
Dell Inspiron 15 5505 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 7 15.6" Touch Laptop
$770 $899
It's $129 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: I5505-A774RVR-PUS
