It's $180 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: mktnn5505eioeh
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $749.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "LTWXPS13AFF" to save $600 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touch display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xn7390dpbshaff
That matches our Black Friday weekend mention as a savings of $300 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $190 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
That's $70 under our mention from last month, $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere.
Update: It's now $283.70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
It's $12 less than what USPS charges for 100 stamps. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 5starcases via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
While matched at some retailers, it's $190 under list price, about $69 less than most 3rd-party sellers charge, and back at the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- height-, pivot-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: U2417H
- UPC: 636983154227, 889028039472, 884116202769
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
- UPC: 884116375586
Apply coupon code "2020DECDEAL3" to save on 4 models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The code is not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "SUPERDEAL3420" to save $486 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|19%
|--
|$750
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register