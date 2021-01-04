It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Apply coupon code "Extra50" to save $61 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cai153w10p2c258lc
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save. That's $159 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17." 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on 50 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKBOXING" ($2,109 off)
Apply coupon code "CYBERCLEAR15" for a savings of $599 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display + 10.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) E-ink touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20TG000MUS
Save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Deals include monitors from $140, printers from $100, office furniture up to 40% off, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
That's the best price we could find by $26. Plus, Rewards members get 10% back in bonus rewards. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Espresso.
- leatherette inlay
- 3 box drawers
- keyboard tray
Save on a range of models and builds for every computing need. Additionally, save even more via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- $50 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $499+ via "DELL50".
- $100 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $899+ via "DELL100".
- $200 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $1,499+ via "DELL200".
- 40% off select Vostro PCs via "VOSTRO40".
While matched at some retailers, it's $190 under list price and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- height-, pivot-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: U2417H
- UPC: 636983154227, 889028039472, 884116202769
It's dropped by $100 since November; Walmart is charging over $1,000 for the same build. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB graphics card
- Windows 10
- Model: i5505-A753GRY-PUS
That's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
