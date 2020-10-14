New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$800 $970
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $151. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dell via eBay
  • 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS LED-Backlit Touch Display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: mktn25491dthbs
