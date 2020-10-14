That's the best price we could find by $151. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS LED-Backlit Touch Display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: mktn25491dthbs
Published 1 hr ago
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $184 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $704 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "4421020" cuts it to $120 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- 14" LCD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $20 under our previous mention and a savings of $700 off the list price today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GDDR5 graphics
- Model: cav145w10p2c4109
Save on 40 items, with prices starting from $100. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 30% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's a third off its list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee: if it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
It's $110 under list price for this hard to find model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- Available in Platinum Gray.
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC flash memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VS009GUS
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
Apply code "DTG5AFF13" (it may apply automatically) to save $280 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Thanks to the gift card that's the best deal we could find now by $120. Buy Now at Dell Home
- You'll get a $100 Dell gift card via email within 20 days of ship date.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
