Apply coupon code "PW380DS50" to take $20 off and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- compatible with Latitude E Series Laptops with a docking connector
- Model: PW380
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17231
At 40% off, it's the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at JCPenney
- At this price in Game Royal.
- Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or spend $75 for free shipping.
- external, small-item pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
- separate laptop sleeve
- padded back
- side pockets
- Model: BA5959
Apply coupon code "X84GKZO2" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cobker via Amazon.
- rubber inlets prevent sliding
- fits laptops 10" to 15.6"
- elevates laptop by 2.6"
- ventilated
That's the best price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600 x 900 display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A317-52-310A
Save on select configurations. Prices start at 209. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 3380 Kaby Lake i5 13.3" Laptop for $209 ($140 off).
Apply coupon code "SAVE45PREC7510" to save an extra 45% off a range of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Excludes clearance.
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "SAVE40LAT7280" to save on laptops with a range of specs to meet home or home office requirements. (Excludes clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's a $20 drop since July, $562 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Get this price via coupon code "LDNBLQ8" and save $691 off list.
Update: The price is still $779, but the code is no longer required. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $20 under last week's mention, $627 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Get this price via coupon code "LDNBLQ6". That's $50 under last week's mention and $141 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Refurbished Store
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register