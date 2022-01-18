That's $230 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 2GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB1C13001
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $210 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i5-6300U 3GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14.6" (1366x768) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 680392814210
That's $150 less than Dell's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: MKTNN3511EZWHH
That's a savings of $200 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: BBY-D8XVHFX
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Save on 140 items, including laptops, headphones, speakers, security systems, VR headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Apply coupon code "NEWYEARC13YOGA" to take $680 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: X512JA-211.VBGB
That's the best price we could find by $53. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- In Red
- 5 adjustable backrest positions
- removable cover
Apply coupon code "SBDSPKMN" to pre-order this for $15 less than other retailers are charging. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- January 28 release date
- action and role playing
- rated E for Everyone
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- They ship in random colors.
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 31.5" 2560x1440 LCD
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: S3222DGM
It's $469 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold the Max Mart via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10310U 1.7GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 12.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
You'd pay around the same for a mere 16GB RAM version elsewhere. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- It's backed by a 1-year Dell warranty.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700T 2.8GHz quad-core processor
- 32GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Daily Steals
|76%
|--
|$70
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$120 (exp 9 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register