That's a savings of $56 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: D3100
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply code "CMNB16' to get the best price we could find by $115. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Double your laptop real estate with a range of slide-out monitors. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Mobile Pixels Duex Lite 12.5" LCD Monitor for $207 ($9 low)
Save up to half off on headphones, earbuds, laptops, keyboards, gaming accessories, gaming chairs, and more. Apply coupon code "CYBERWEEKEND" to get a free gift on orders over $129. Shop Now at Razer
- Shipping adds $10, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
Take $12 off with coupon code "Modokerbag". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by Modoker via Amazon.
- padded straps
- multiple compartments
Save $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Silver.
- for laptops up to 15"
- 18-degree tilt & 2.95" lift
- Model: NCS201-S
Save on items from Dell, Bose, Xerox, Epson, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DNI Multifunction Color Laser Printer for $629 ($20 off list).
A couple dozen Vostro, Inspiron, Latitude, and XPS models are marked up to 54% off. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen i5 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $599 ($614 off).
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's a savings of $141 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
That's a savings of $261 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
That's $50 below our mention in November and a savings of $270. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Limited availability in some areas.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
More Offers
It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: D3100
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|18%
|$143 (exp 11 mos ago)
|$139
|Buy Now
|Dell Technologies
|28%
|$90 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|$141
|Check Price
|Dell Home
|$95 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register