New
Best Buy · 51 mins ago
Dell 32" QHD HDR 165Hz LED FreeSync Curved Monitor
$380 $450
free shipping

It's $57 under buying it directly from Dell. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
  • adjustable stand
  • wall-mountable design
  • Model: S3220DGF
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Best Buy Dell
32" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register