It's $57 under buying it directly from Dell. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
- adjustable stand
- wall-mountable design
- Model: S3220DGF
It's $27 under our mention from last week, $127 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB inputs
- 2 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: P2720D
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
Save at least $24. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 8 ms response time
- VGA DisplayPort
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E2720H
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419H
This is Acer's refurbished price. (This monitor is new and also the best price we've seen.)
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI input
- Model: UM.HW0AA.A01
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Newegg charges the same
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: PM161Q
Apply coupon code "27659" to save. That's $15 off and the best price we could find for this monitor designed especially with tiny desktops in mind. Buy Now at Staples
- DisplayPort
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: 10QYPAR1US
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
That's $462 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $1,171 off list and the lowest price we could find for this drawing display. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Click here for more details on this display.
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution anti-glare display
- connects to your existing PC
- includes pen, pen holder with replacement nibs, and ring totem
