It's $30 under our mention from a year ago, $150 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 165Hz refresh rate
- VESA DisplayHDR
- 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
- 4 USB 3.0 ports
- 1 DisplayPort, 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S3220DGF
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Save $230 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution at 144 Hz (Native with DP1.4)
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI 2.0 ports
- 5 SuperSpeed USB 3.2 ports
- headphone out jack
- Model: S3422DWG
That's $85 less than you'd pay direct from Dell.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- USB-C & 2 HDMI inputs
- USB 3.2 Type-A port
- Model: S2722QC
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
Save on large monitors for gaming, work, and streaming. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung M7 Series 43" 4K HDR UHD Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV for $450 ($150 off).
Find great deals when you bundle monitors at HP and save as much as $218. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 28" 4K HDR IPS LED Dual Monitor Bundle for $540.99 (low by $139 for two elsewhere).
Prices start at $169.99 and several models include gift cards ranging from $50 to $175. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Gift cards will appear in cart for eligible items
- Pictured is the Dell S2721HGF 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for $219.99 ($130 off)
That's $30 less than you'd pay from Samsung direct or Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.98 shipping charge.
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Over 140 items are on sale, with charging cables from $11, adapters from $12, wireless chargers from $15, and portable battery packs from $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by AnkerDirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Battery Pack for $18.74. ($3 low)
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on over 35 items, with headsets starting from $28, soundbars from $33, speakers from $42, printers from $190, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Epson WorkForce Color MFP Supertank Printer for $349 (low by $60).
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Get this price via coupon code "BFLT32". That's $50 under our mention from yesterday, and a savings of $261 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|--
|$300
|Buy Now
|Dell Home
|$330 (exp 12 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Best Buy
|$380 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register