- anti-glare screen coating
- anti-glare screen coating
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI 2.0 input connectors
- Model: S2422HG
-
-
Clip the 15% off on page coupon and apply code "J3JJPUUJ" to save $9.
- Sold by ErGear via Amazon.
- Sold by ErGear via Amazon.
- holds two 17" to 32" monitors
- 180° swivel
- 360° rotation
- +/- 85°tilt
- Model: EGCM1
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB Type-C, Micro HDMI
- 7800mAh lithium-polymer battery (up to 4-hour battery life)
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.5" 2560x1600 QHD+ IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes laptop, Dell 24" monitor, and USB-C mobile adapter
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3004
Save on everything you need to make your workstation a well-oiled machine, from laptops powered by 11th-gen. i7 CPUs to enormous curved 38" ultrawide monitors. Coupon codes and gift card offers abound, as noted on the product pages.
Note: Do not oil these machines.
Note: Do not oil these machines. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL1" to get this deal. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Pictured is the Refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7040 MT i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 250GB SSD for $174 after code.
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL2" to save an extra $150 off 10 configurations of refurbished OptiPlex 3050 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
