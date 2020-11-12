It's $90 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: S2421HSX
It's $100 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- anti-glare
- 178° vertical and horizontal viewing angles
- HDMI and VGA ports
- Model: D2721H
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most retailers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
Assuming you will use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $167 and also the best outright price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS LED display
- 4 ms response time
- 1 HDMI; 1 Display Port 1.2
- Model: S2721HSX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's $88 less than you'd pay from third-party sellers elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- LowBlue mode
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: Q32V3
If you've been squinting at a dim monitor, or wondering why you're seeing blue bananas, it's probably time for a new display. Shop a range of Lenovo monitors and save money (as well as your vision). Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the best price we could find by $663. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th gen. Intel Core i7-8665U Whiskey Lake 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell released many of its Black Friday discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors weeks before the big day. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $564 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
That's $512 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U mobile processor with Radeon Vega 10 graphics
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on Dell-warrantied laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Apply coupon code "VET2020DEAL" to get this discount.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
