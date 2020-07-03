That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Pad your order by one cent with literally anything, no matter how small. Then you can use code "34755" to get the $25 off $100 discount. At $74.99, not counting whatever you pad it with, that's $15 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Staples
- Pad your offer over $75 to get free shipping.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: E2318HR
It's $52 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- VGA, HDMI
- Model: SE2419HR
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- height-, tilt-, pivot-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: S2719HN
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
Pad your order slightly over $200, then stack coupon codes "34755" and "57188" at checkout to drop the price. Excluding padding, that's $9 less than our mention from last August, and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC27R500FHNXZA
These start at $60 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply coupon code "FZEO5457" for a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newsoul via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- includes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Apply code "PLUS20" to save on home and garden, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
It's $220 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i5491-5534SLV
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $421 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB NVMe SSD, 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon 610 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3790-5824BLK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
Upgrade your home office at a $106 savings. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Apply coupon code "EXTRA17" to drop it to $153.54.
- Sold by Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program.
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- IPS panel
- Model: SE2719HR
Sign In or Register