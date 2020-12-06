That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's expected to ship in two to four weeks.
- Available in White.
- 5.25" mid-woofer
- 1" tweeter
- 8 ohms
- air- and water-tight design
- Model: AW5500
Published 31 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
