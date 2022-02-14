That's less than half the price of a new one. This wired keyboard used plate-mounted Outemu Blue switches. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- custom RGB array
- anti-ghosting
- Model: MECHBRD100
Published 13 min ago
It's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-zone RGB lighting
- Splash-Proof
- Mechanical-Like Plunger Switches
- Model: GK30
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated Smartcard reader for applications that require enhanced protection
- supports a variety of smart cards and PIN entry mode
- function hot keys and LED indicators
- wired USB connection
- Model: 4Y41B69353
That's a low by $68 and Amazon's best-ever price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hotswappable with Kailh Speed Silver Switches
- Per key RGB lighting
- Volume scroll wheel & multimedia keys
- Magnetic palm rest
- Model: 821-W1-15US-KR
