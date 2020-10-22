New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Deco Chef 2-in-1 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven / Grill
$232 in cart $290
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $58. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add item to the cart to see this price.
  • Sold by Buydig via eBay.
Features
  • temps up to 950°
  • stainless steel construction
  • includes baking stone, grilling grate, and more
  • uses hardwood pellets (not included)
  • Model: PZG100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills eBay
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 29% -- $232 Buy Now