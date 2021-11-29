It's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
- includes slotted, Roberston, Phillips, and Torx bits
- Model: DWA30SETLW
That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $11, although most stores charge around $200. (It's also a $70 drop since our mention from a month ago, although that included a free extra tool.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- DCD701 12V Max drill/driver
- DCF801 12V Max impact driver
- DCB122 battery
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best now by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly between drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping fees (vary by ZIP) or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more (if you're an Ace Rewards member; it's free to sign up).
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 5mm acrylic baffles
- Toshiba TB6S109 drivers
- capable of carving & cutting different materials
- Model: 3018-PROVer
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Receive a free tool or battery with purchase of power tools from brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The free item adds a savings value of up to $199 to your order. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool or battery for $199 (a low by at least $129 w/ free battery/tool).
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
It's 50% off and the best price we've seen. Other sizes can be found in the carousel of "Similar Items" above the product. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's a savings of $40 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
- Model: DWMT73802
- UPC: 076174738025
