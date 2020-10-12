New
DeWalt Dreamliner 20V Max Brushless 6-tool Kit
$467 $549
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $82. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
  • 20V MAX brushless 1/2" hammer drill/driver
  • 20V MAX brushless 1/4" impact driver
  • 20V MAX XR brushless 7.5" circular saw
  • 20V MAX XR brushless compact reciprocating saw
  • 20V MAX XR brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool
  • 2 20V MAX 2Ah compact lithium ion batteries
  • 20V MAX LED work light
  • battery charger
  • owner's manual
  • Model: DCK677D2
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
