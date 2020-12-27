New
Certified Refurb Dewalt 20V MAX Brushless Lithium-Ion Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit
$170 $269
That's $99 less than you'd pay for a new one.

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • soft case
  • 2 batteries with charger
  • compact impact driver
  • compact lightweight drill/driver
  • Model: DCK377C2
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $170 Buy Now
Lowe's   $159 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price