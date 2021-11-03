You'd pay the same at other stores for the driver kit by itself. Choose from a selection of 14 tools, with a value of $99 to $199 (depending on which one you select, and the discount applies automatically in cart). Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 LED lights
- 3-speed settings
- brushless motor
- Lithium-Ion batteries
- Model: DCF887D2
- UPC: 885911425445
Expires 11/11/2021
Choose a free Bluetooth speaker, reciprocating saw, flashlight, impact wrench, or circular saw with your purchase. Buy Now at Lowe's
- If you select the DeWalt Extreme DCF901B 12V Brushless Impact Wrench as your free gift, that's the best price we could find for $71.
- DCD701 12V Max drill/driver
- DCF801 12V Max impact driver
- DCB122 battery
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
It's $5 under our March mention of a refurb and the lowest price we could find today by $32, although most stores charge at least $139. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by SignificantServices via eBay.
- Precision Drive (in speed 1)
- 3 LED lights
- belt clip
- Model: DCF887B
- UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
It's $19 off the list price and the best deal I could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 2,800RPM
- 1,800 in./lbs. of torque
- includes 1.5Ah compact battery, bit, and charger
- Model: P235AK2
That's $2 less than our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in LED light
- includes charger and 2 12v lithium-ion batteries
- Model: PS31-2A
- UPC: 000346397284, 000346396843, 000346441055
Save on appliances, tools, smart home assistants, holiday decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Many top brands are discounted, including Samsung, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. Plus, bag free delivery. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maytag 50dB Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher for $679 ($120 off)
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's the best price we could find by $145. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one to three weeks.
- Includes Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Circular Saw & Light, 2 20-Volt MAX Batteries, 2.0Ah, Charger, and Tool Bag
- Model: DCK421D2
- UPC: 885911405201
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- DEWALT built brushless motor
- (2) 20V Max XR Lithium-Ion (2.0ah) batteries delivers more run time and capacity
- Compact, lightweight design for tight spaces
- 3-speed settings for versatility with Precision Drive for added control
- (3) LED lights with 20 second delay after trigger release
- Model: DCF887D2
- UPC: 885911425445
