Add the saw to cart and the free battery will add automatically for a savings of $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee (free shipping is available on the saw, but the battery is available for pickup or truck delivery only).
- 5200RPM maintaining speed
- 2-9/16" cutting capacity at 90°
- high grade aluminum base
- battery has 3-LED fuel gauge
- Model: DCS570B
Expires 10/31/2020
You'd pay $49 more for the saw and battery elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 3500 RPM
- 2.5" cut depth
- electronic brake
- depth adjustment
You'd pay around $44 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 3,700 RPM motor
- compact ergonomic design
- heavy gauge
- Model: XSS02ZR
Add to cart to see the price drop automatically. That's a $25 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- This item is in "open-box" condition, meaning that's basically new but may not ship in original packaging
- carbide tipped blade
- vacuum adapter
- hex key
- battery
- charger
- Model: WX530L
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
It's at least $138 more via third-party eBay sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
- UPC: 885911705417
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
