Lowe's · 19 mins ago
DeWalt XR 20-Volt 7-1/4" Brushless Cordless Circular Saw and 20V Lithium Power Tool Battery
$179 $298
pickup

Add the saw to cart and the free battery will add automatically for a savings of $119. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee (free shipping is available on the saw, but the battery is available for pickup or truck delivery only).
  • 5200RPM maintaining speed
  • 2-9/16" cutting capacity at 90°
  • high grade aluminum base
  • battery has 3-LED fuel gauge
  • Model: DCS570B
  • Expires 10/31/2020
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
