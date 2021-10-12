Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for the best price we've seen and a low now by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
- IP54 dust-proof and waterproof
- Integrated power and USB on side of cabinet
- 18-20 gauge double-wall steel construction
- Ball-bearing drawer slides
- Heavy-duty keyed locking system safeguards your tools
- Model: DWST08290
- UPC: 076174801231
Save on combo kits, saw, sanders, and more, with nine options on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 (low by $40).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hole saw and backing plates
- works with metal or wood doors
- Model: D180004
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Save on a range of hand tools, power tools, combo kits, and accessories. Shop Now at Home Depot
Most third-party eBay sellers charge over $100. (It's also the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
- weather-resistant polypropylene construction
- measures 23.5" H x 22.1" W x 11.3" D
- central locking system
- 16 removable bins
- caster wheels
- Model: 240762
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits a wide range of face shapes and sizes
- Model: 9205P-20-DC
Save 50% with coupon code "WKW55K66". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold Vigrue King of Screw via Amazon.
- 304 stainless steel
- M3, M4, and M5 w/ matching nuts and washers
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
Add item to cart to bag a free DeWalt 12V 5/8" Circular Saw ($139 value). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
More Offers
- Two deep drawers for hand tools
- Metal ball-bearing slides for convenient drawer access
- Side handles enable mounting units onto ToughSystem brackets
- Stacking latches allow for connection to other ToughSystem modules. Weight capacity - 22 lbs
- Model: DWST08290
- UPC: 076174801231
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two deep drawers for hand tools
- Metal ball-bearing slides for convenient drawer access
- Side handles enable mounting units onto ToughSystem brackets
- Stacking latches allow for connection to other ToughSystem modules. Weight capacity - 22 lbs
- Model: DWST08290
- UPC: 076174801231
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|32%
|--
|$76
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|9%
|$85 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$90
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$109 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$114
|Check Price
Sign In or Register