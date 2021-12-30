It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee or spend $45 for free shipping.
- connectable accessory storage system
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best deal we could find by $8.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
Get this price via coupon code "NY15OFF". It's the best deal we could find by $22.
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay
- push button telescoping handle
- anti-rust metal latches
- 7" wheels
- Model: DWST17820
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on a huge selection of storage including cabinets, shelves, hanging shelves, containers, and more.
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Many items receive free shipping with orders of $45 or more, though surcharges apply for bulk items.)
- Pictured is the Husky Ready-to-Assemble 23-Gauge Steel Freestanding Garage Cabinet pictured in Red for $262 ($87 off).
That's $6 off and the best deal we could find.
- 24" x 12"
- Includes an adjustable fence, a sliding fence stop block, onboard rulers
- Model: DPA2412T
It's the best price we could find by $40.
- hard body construction
- telescoping handle
- Model: TBL-CT-61-14
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year.
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances.
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more.
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's marked down by 50%.
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
That's a shipped low by more than $100.
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
Cordless drills, circular and reciprocating saws start at $99, and multi-tool kits are from $179. Plus, several of the kits come with a free tool (valued at up to $199).
- Most items qualify for free shipping; Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges.
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Impact Driver w/ 2 Batteries for $199 + free tool (low by up to $199, the value of the free tool you choose).
More Offers
