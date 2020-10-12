New
DeWalt TSTAK 17" Mobile Deep Tool Box
$51 $60
free shipping

That's a $9 drop from our August mention. Use coupon code "PFALL15" to save $11 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
  • push button telescoping handle
  • anti-rust metal latches
  • 7" wheels
  • Model: DWST17820
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization eBay DeWalt
