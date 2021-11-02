That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's the best price we could find by $145. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one to three weeks.
- Includes Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Circular Saw & Light, 2 20-Volt MAX Batteries, 2.0Ah, Charger, and Tool Bag
- Model: DCK421D2
- UPC: 885911405201
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
That's a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
It's marked at 50% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 0.25", 3/8" and 0.5" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- Model: CMMT45311
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
Save $23 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16.5-lb. capacity
- removable dividers
- ball-bearing slides and heavy-duty metal latches and hinges
- Model: DWST17804
- UPC: 885432451701, 076174707069, 885565289707, 885442900688, 784497835344, 709317307511, 885661348018, 885162077806, 885674201379
