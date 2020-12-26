Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to drop it $45 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
- integrated LED light
- rafter hook
- includes circular saw, blade, blade wrench, charger, battery, and bag
- Model: DCS578X1
That's a price low by $11, but most stores charge $129 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
Add 5 signs to your cart to get 2 of them free. It's a savings of $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by allsell_sale10 via eBay.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
That's $770 off its list price when new, $50 under our mention from last week, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
- A 1-year Vombot Supply warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Bluetooth 4.0, Thunderbolt, USB 3
- Mac OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion)
- Model: MD760LL/A
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- minimizes drops
- reduces wobbles & breakage
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWA2T40IR
That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
