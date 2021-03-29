New
eBay · 22 mins ago
DeWalt FlexVolt 60V Max 7.25" Cordless Worm Drive Style Saw w/ 9Ah Battery Kit
$341 in cart $500
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • brushless motor
  • electronic brake
  • integrated dust blower
  • onboard blade wrench storage
  • Model: DCS577X1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Circular Saws eBay DeWalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 31% -- $341 Buy Now