New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
DeWalt DXV09P 9-Gallon Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vac
$79 $99
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 5-hp motor
  • rubberized casters
  • 10-ft. power cord
  • blower port
  • built-in accessory storage bag
  • Model: DXV09P
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Lowe's DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
DeWalt DXV09P 9-Gallon Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vac
$99
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 20% -- $79 Buy Now
Amazon   -- $99 Check Price