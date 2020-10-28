That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 5-hp motor
- rubberized casters
- 10-ft. power cord
- blower port
- built-in accessory storage bag
- Model: DXV09P
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Apply coupon code "50L8CRA7" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Scijoy Warehouse via Amazon.
- weighs only 2.2-lbs.
- washable HEPA filter
- 2 adjustable suction modes
- includes brush attachment & crevice nozzle
- Model: WT004
Brands include Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bissell, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Check product pages for warranty information.
Apply coupon code "6HJVTQ47" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 120W suction power
- stainless steel cyclone filter
- Model: RMDY595
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Choose from over 50 items. Spend $499 and save $175, spend $349 and save $90 or spend $199 and save $30. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items score free shipping, but those that don't can be picked up in the store.
- Add your item to the cart to see the discounted price.
- Limits may apply.
It's at least $138 more via third-party eBay sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
