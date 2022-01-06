It's a $3 drop from our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 21th Century Liquidation via eBay.
- 1700 in-lbs. of torque
- variable speed trigger
- includes driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and case
- Model: DCF809C2
- UPC: 885911593182
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- 20V lithium-ion batteries
- LED light with 20 second delay
- includes charger and kit bag
- Model: DCF787C2
- UPC: 885911668941
That's a savings of $71 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 LEDs
- 1/4" hex chuck
- up to 1,400 in-lbs. of torque
- includes battery, charger, and carry bag
- Model: DCF885C1
- UPC: 885911484404
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
That's a savings of $2 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- spring-loaded shaft
- rubber overlay handle
- Model: 81337
It's a savings of $85 off list and the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 2 variable speed ranges
- 2-position side handle
- adjustable bail handle
- metal-gear housing
- brushless motor
- Model: DCD460B
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.. Buy Now at Home Depot
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
It's $4 under our March mention and the lowest available price today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- metric/SAE
- O-ring and retaining pin compatible
- 72-tooth ratchet
- Model: DWMT74739
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
