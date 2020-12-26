New
DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX Cordless 4-1/2" Circular Saw
$99 $149
That's a price low by $11, but most stores charge $129 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
  • up to 45° bevel cut
  • 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
  • Model: DCS571B
