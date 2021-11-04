That's $19 less than our mention from June, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Add to your cart to see this price.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- LED light
- 2,800 SPM
- tool-free blade release
- brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- Model: DCS369B
-
Published 7 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- guide bar cover
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
This is the lowest price we found by $18, although most retailers charge at least $179. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- guide bar cover
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
That's a low by $7, but most stores charge $129 or more. For further comparison, it's a $7 drop from our August mention and the best price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 1 Great Shop via eBay.
- 5,150 RPM motor (no load)
- 0- to 50-degree bevel capacity
- includes 6.5" carbide-tipped blade
- Model: DCS391B
It's a low by $7, most vendors charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- 2.5" cutting depth
- suitable for wood, plastic, and metal
- blade tracking adjustment
- tool-free blade changing
- includes 14/18 tpi blade
- Model: DCS371B
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
That's a savings of nearly $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24T carbide tipped blade
- rip guide
- vacuum adapter
- blade wrench
- Model: GCS445SE
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by etechdirect via eBay.
- 8" bar and chain
- electronic ignition
- oil-free function
- Model: P5452
You'll pay $40 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on adidas men's and women's activewear, socks, shoes, gear, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
That's a savings of $129 taking into account the free tool offer. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from a bunch of DeWalt tools worth up to $179. (See 'select your free gift'.)
- two 20V MAX 5.0Ah XR batteries, which provide up to 10-amp hours of capacity
- charges 12V, 20V and 60V MAX batteries at a 4 amp charge rate
- includes soft bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|39%
|--
|$91
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$97 (exp 3 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register