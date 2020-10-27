New
Refurb DeWalt ATOMIC 20V MAX 1/4" Impact Driver Kit
$93 $110
free shipping

Apply code "PICKCR15" to get it $36 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • 1700 in-lbs. Of torque delivering the power you need to get a majority of applications done, Impact Driver; (2) 20V batteries; charger; tool bag
  • Variable speed trigger allows for control and precision on delicate work surfaces
  • DEWALT built Brushless motor for efficient performance and runtime; Impacts/Min 3200 ipm
  • 3 bright LEDs for dimly lit workspaces
  • battery-powered
  • Model: DCF809C2
  • UPC: 885911593182
  • Code "PICKCR15"
Amazon · 3 days ago
DeWalt DEWALT DCF809C2 Atomic 20V Max Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact 1/4 In. Impact Driver Kit W/
$129 $159

It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • 1700 in-lbs. Of torque delivering the power you need to get a majority of applications done, Impact Driver; (2) 20V batteries; charger; tool bag
  • Variable speed trigger allows for control and precision on delicate work surfaces
  • DEWALT built Brushless motor for efficient performance and runtime; Impacts/Min 3200 ipm
  • 3 bright LEDs for dimly lit workspaces
  • battery-powered
  • Model: DCF809C2
  • UPC: 885911593182

Verified: 10/27/2020 · Save $30 off list

eBay 41% -- $93 Buy Now
Amazon 18% $147 (exp 1 wk ago) $129 Check Price