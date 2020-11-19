That's nearly 50% off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
Expires 12/2/2020
Published 42 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" x 1" torx bits
- Model: DWA1TX25IR30
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
There are almost 30,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's $6 under the list price, and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" front-to-back design
- magnetism for fastener retention
- for use in impact drivers, allowing users to drill or drive
- Model: DWARA120
That's the best price we could find by $49, although most retailers charge $139 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- The battery & charger are sold separately.
- max air flow at 100 CFM, air speed at 135 MPH
- 3-speed variable switch
- Model: DCE100B
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $17.99, a low by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
Save on almost 100 items, with prices from $69. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Members bag extra discounts on many items. Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
