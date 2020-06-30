It's $8 under our mention from last and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $4 shipping fee.
- the bits fit 3/8" and 1/2" sized chucks
- Model: DW5207
Expires 6/30/2020
Published 52 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $138 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
That's $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lowe's charges the same price with in-store pickup.
- purports to reduce drops, wobbles & breakage
- flex up to 15°
- Model: DWA2T35IR
That's a savings of $130. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
This promotion includes wide range of already-discounted tools with savings up to $159. Shop Now at Home Depot
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes magnetic screw guide, socket adaptors, & nut drivers
- impact rated bits w/ hex shank for impact drivers & drills
- Model: AR2040
This is an easy way to turn any hose into a pressure washer and it's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 3/4" solid brass fittings
- shut on/off valve
- anti-rust aluminum clamps
- 2 nozzles
Take up to $150 off DeWalt and up to $80 off Craftsman. Also, get gardening tools for $13, tools sets for $20, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Stock up on power tools, lawn care, coolers, and more – many discounts are for Ace Rewards members only, but it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees; alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charge the same price, but you'll have to spend over $45 to get free shipping.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten.
- single front pull-up latch
- heavy duty wheels
- side handles
- Model: DWST20800
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on June 11, but it can still be ordered at this price.
- DEWALT Xtra clear anti-fog lens coating
- adjustable, elastic cloth head strap
- 99.9% UVA/UVB protection
- Model: DPG82-11C
You'll pay at least $8 more to have this shipped from another store. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5" diameter
- 1/8" thick
- 7/8" arbor
- fits grinder 9005B
- Model: DW4528
