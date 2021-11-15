At checkout, the price falls to $15 less than you'd pay at Home Depot and the best price we've seen by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO-Outlets via eBay.
- 2-position removable side handle
- 7-amp motor with 12,000rpm
- 5/8" to 11" spindle thread
- 1-touch guard
- corded
- Model: DWE4012
- UPC: 885911351638
-
-
That's the best we've seen at $2 under our September mention, and most stores charge $100 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
- Model: DWMT73802
- UPC: 076174738025
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $750 off appliances, up to
35% 50% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Save on impact drivers, saws, lights, garden tools, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 Fuel CP Li-Ion Hex 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $99 ($109 off).
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- crimped wire
- internal holding plate
- Model: DW4920
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
That's at least $25 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3/8" Cordless Drill/Driver (DCD710)
- LED Work Light (DCL510)
- Li-Ion battery
- 45-piece screwdriving accessory set (DW2166)
- kit bag
- Model: DCK214F1
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
