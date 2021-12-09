That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 7-1/4" carbide tipped blade
- up to 57° beveling
- 15-amp motor
- electric brake
- kit bag
- Model: DWE575SB
- UPC: 885911269223
That's a buck under our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24T carbide tipped blade
- rip guide
- vacuum adapter
- blade wrench
- Model: GCS445SE
It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 6.5" 24T framing blade
- Model: 2630-22
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 120-volts
- 7-1/4" blade
- 45° bevel capacity
- Model: PCE300
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Apply coupon code "BRANDJC1710OFF" for the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a past season item and does not include The North Face warranty.
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
That's a savings of $129 taking into account the free tool offer. Buy Now at Amazon
- Choose from a bunch of DeWalt tools worth up to $179. (See 'style'.)
- two 20V MAX 5.0Ah XR batteries, which provide up to 10-amp hours of capacity
- charges 12V, 20V and 60V MAX batteries at a 4 amp charge rate
- includes soft bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
It's $33 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- DEWALT 7 1/4 circular saw is among the lightest saws in its class (8.8 lbs.)
- Electric brake of the corded circular saw stops the blade after trigger is released
- 15 amp motor of the compact circular saw delivers power for even the toughest applications
- 57degree beveling capacity with stops at 45 degree and 22.5 degree
- Depth of cut capacity of 2 9/16 inch
- Ball bearing lower guard provides long life in harsh environments
- Durable high grade Aluminum smooth base for accurate cuts
- Lower guard design improves performance when making bevel cuts and cutting shims
- An integrated dust blower allows the user to clear its line of sight while cutting
- Patented Tough cord protection system, provides 3x durability against cord pull-out
- Lightweight and compact 8.8-Pound
- Electric Brake
- Patented 15-Amp motor
- 57-Degree beveling capacity with positive stops at 45-Degree and 22.5-Degree
- Integrated Dust blower
- Model: DWE575SB
- UPC: 885911269223
