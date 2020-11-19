That's a $250 low. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- flashlight
- circular saw
- charger
- 2 batteries
- Model: DCKSS520D2
-
It's $337 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 4.5" / 5" grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 6.5" circular saw
- compact jobsite blower
- reciprocating saw
- 1/2-gallon wet/dry portable vac
- LED work light
- jobsite Bluetooth speaker
- two 20V Max li-ion batteries
- 12V/20V Max li-ion charger
- 2 contractor bags
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
That's the best we've seen and a low over most stores by $15. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes tool bag & batteries
- LED lights
- variable speed trigger
- Model: DCK278C2
- UPC: 885911593199
That's $199 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- In like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty
- Sold by CPO via eBay
- 20V Max 1/2" Drill/Driver
- 20V Max 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Reciprocating Saw
- 20V Max LED Worklight
- two 20V Max 2.0Ah lithium-ion batteries
- charger and contractor bag
- Model: DCK420D2
- UPC: 885911333184
It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20V MAX brushless 1/2" hammer drill/driver
- 20V MAX brushless 1/4" impact driver
- 20V MAX XR brushless 7.5" circular saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless compact reciprocating saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool
- 2 20V MAX 2Ah compact lithium ion batteries
- 20V MAX LED work light
- battery charger
- owner's manual
- Model: DCK677D2
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
That beats our October refurb mention by $38 and is $224 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. (Most stores charge at least $623 for a new combo.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
- includes drill, impact driver, flashlight, circular saw, reciprocating saw, Bluetooth speaker, battery pack, and carry bag
- Model: DCK720D2R
Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to make this $33 under the best price we could find for a new one and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- It's in "like new" condition.
- It comes with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- includes drill/driver, reciprocating saw, circuar saw, LED work work, 2 batteries, and soft carry case
- Model: DCK423D2
- UPC: 885911481571
That's $127 less than a new set. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
- DCD791 drill/driver
- DCF887 impact driver
- DCS570 circular saw
- DCL040 flashlight
- bag and battery
- Model: DCK483D2R
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1080p recording
- 110dB siren
- 5000-lumen LED bulbs
- Model: MO-SE-01
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- It features a carry handle, removable cups and anti-rust metal latches.
- Model: DWST14825
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
