New
Lowe's · 24 mins ago
DeWalt 5-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit
$299 $549
free shipping

That's a $250 low. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 1/2" drill/driver
  • 1/4" impact driver
  • reciprocating saw
  • flashlight
  • circular saw
  • charger
  • 2 batteries
  • Model: DCKSS520D2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/19/2020
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tool Combo Sets Lowe's DeWalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 45% -- $299 Buy Now