Home Depot offers the DeWalt Tire Pressure Pencil Gauge w/ Tread Depth Gauge for $6.99. You'd pay $10 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
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Camco covers a wide range of RV essentials on Amazon, from water filters and sewer hose kits to leveling blocks and portable toilets. Prices span from $7 for a plastic plate dispenser up to nearly $400 for a 36-gallon RV tote tank, making it easy to find gear across several categories in one place. Many items carry strong customer ratings, including several sewer hose kits and water filters rated 4.7 stars and above. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes RV water filters, sewer hose kits, and drinking water hoses
- RV tote tanks available in 15, 21, 28, and 36-gallon sizes
- RV leveling blocks, stabilizer jack pads, and trailer ramps included
- Toilet treatments, portable toilets, and waste bags in the lineup
- RV extension cords rated for 30-amp and 50-amp connections
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Amazon's lineup here spans car care and electrical accessories, with prices starting at $3.49 for a car cymbal air vent decoration. Shoppers can find car jump starters, tire inflators, and windshield sun shades alongside Chemical Guys detailing products like microfiber towels and detailer spray. Electrical accessories such as power strips and wall outlets round out the selection. Shop Now at Amazon
- Car jump starters with up to 6000A output for gas and diesel engines
- Windshield sun shades and car seat gap fillers for everyday driving
- Chemical Guys detailing supplies including microfiber towels and cleaning sprays
- Portable tire inflators with digital pressure gauges
- Power strips and electrical outlets for home and workspace use
This four-pack of TPMS sensors for select Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles is $24.29, down from $35.09. The sensors come pre-programmed for the vehicle's make, model, and year, so installation only requires activation with a scan tool rather than separate programming. Spend $35 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes four pre-programmed tire pressure sensors
- Compatible with select GMC, Buick, Chevy, and Cadillac vehicles
- Pre-programmed for the specific make, model, and year, requiring only activation with a scan tool
- Suitable for left, right, front, or rear wheel positions
- Replaces part numbers including 13598772, 13586335, and 25920615
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
This DeWalt kit bundles a 4.0 Ah battery, a 5.0 Ah battery, and a charger for $299 at Home Depot. Depending on which tool you choose, Both batteries work with any tool in the 20V MAX lineup, and an LED indicator lets you check charge status without guessing. Shop Now at Home Depot
- LED indicator
- compatible with 20V MAX tools and chargers
At Woot, you can use the promo code "DEWALT15" to cut the price of this DeWalt ToughSeries Construction Jack to $74. It beats Amazon's best-ever price by $11 and is $28 cheaper than what you'd pay for it there today. The DeWalt ToughSeries jack lifts up to 340-lbs. and raises materials as high as 8.75", designed to let one person hold a door, cabinet, or similar piece in place without help. The coupon ends on August 23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" Industrial Male Coupler for $6.99. That's a $6 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
The DeWalt Renovator Premium Safety Eyewear is at its best-ever price on Amazon today. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay about double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Home Depot
|30%
|--
|$7
|Buy Now
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