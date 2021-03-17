It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
- front push-button
- long metal carry handle
- heavy-duty anti-rust metal latches
- Model: DWST24070
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- each measures 12" x 2.5" x 7"
- 2 interior pockets
- Model: DG5102
You'd pay around $6 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock April 17th but can be ordered now.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
You'd pay $3 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
That's $2 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- small case
- adjustable foldable brackets
- side handles and latches
- Model: DWST08201
That's a massive low as it costs $200 more at other stores. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- hammer drill
- circular saw
- orbital jigsaw
- benchtop functions
- worklight lantern diffuser
That's a savings of $27 off list and a low by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- accepts a wide variety of fittings (listed on page)
- measures 33" x 16" x 4"
- rust resistant
- magnetic
- Model: 30-WGL-200GVB
Save on over 400 tool storage and organization solutions including storage totes, shelving, jobsite toolboxes, and much more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Ironton Metal Louvered Panel System with 24 Bins for $30 ($23 off).
- Choose pickup to dodge shipping fees.
Clip the $10 off coupon to get the lowest price we could find by about $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 1,200 lbs
- powder-coated steel
- rubber-coated sleeves
- includes a pegboard, steel rail, and shelf
- Model: TNDK29S12
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- impact rated with hex shank
- 10X magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWAMF35
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
It's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
