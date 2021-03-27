That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Precision Drive (in speed 1)
- 3 LED lights
- belt clip
- no battery included
- Model: DCF887B
- UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
Published 50 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Battery and charger are not included.
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
That's $66 under the best price we could find for a new one. (You'd pay at least $89 for a new kit with just one battery.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- quick release chuck
- 2,800 RPM motor
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C2
That's a total savings of $129 off list ($30 for the impact wrench, and another $99 for the battery kit). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Add the impact wrench to cart, and the battery kit adds automatically.
- Shipping is unavailable for the battery, so opt for pickup to get this deal.
- includes battery and charger
- 165 ft-lbs max torque
- variable speed trigger
- hog ring anvil
- Model: CMCF910B
That's $34 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PREP4SPRING".
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Includes driver, battery, charger, and bag
- 2 speeds
- Daul LED lights
- Model: XDT15R1B
- UPC: 088381847421
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get this deal. That's $128 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay,
- up to 2,300 rpm
- 1/4" hex chuck
- anti-overloading, over-discharging, over-heating features
- built-in fan
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag
- Model: XDT04CW
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobesano via eBay.
- It's available in size S at this price. Other sizes are $3 more.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on nearly 100 items from Phillips, Bodum, Saeco, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Saeco PicoBaristo Carafe Superautomatic Espresso Machine for $1,099 ($300 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly betweek drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- each measures 12" x 2.5" x 7"
- 2 interior pockets
- Model: DG5102
