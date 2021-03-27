New
Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion Impact Driver (No Battery)
$98 in cart $139
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Precision Drive (in speed 1)
  • 3 LED lights
  • belt clip
  • no battery included
  • Model: DCF887B
  • UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 29% -- $98 Buy Now
Amazon   $129 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price
Lowe's   $139 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price